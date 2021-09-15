Rajasthan speaker adjourns assembly sine die after repeated disruptions

Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday adjourned the state Assembly sine die after repeated disruptions by opposition members, days before the session was to conclude.

The Business Advisory Committee had fixed the agenda of the House till September 18.

Later, the ruling Congress and BJP legislators met the Speaker in his chamber and requested him to change his decision.

Joshi said everyone should respect the dignity of democracy.

He said both the ruling party and the opposition have the responsibility of upholding the tradition and dignity of democracy in the House.

Earlier in the day, proceedings of the House were adjourned twice due to heated arguments between the ruling party and Opposition legislators during a debate on a road transport bill.

Following arguments, BJP legislators trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans.

Amid the din, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 15 minutes and then again for 45 minutes.

When the legislators continued exchanging arguments, the Speaker first warned them and then adjourned the House sine die, saying he won’t let the House run in this manner.

Earlier replying to the debate on the Rajasthan State Road Transport Service (Prevention of Ticketless Travel) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the previous government was about to shut roadways and said most leaders raised the issues unrelated to the legislation.

He said the previous government did not give permit to buses run on contract whereas the present government purchased 900 buses right after coming into power, leading to a heated debate between members of the ruling Congress and the BJP.