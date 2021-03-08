Rajasthan teen confined for a week, says 12 including minor raped her: Cops
- A 17-year-old girl has told the Kota police that she was repeatedly raped by strangers during the eight days that she was confined in the adjoining district of Jhalawar.
A 17-year-old girl in south Rajasthan was abducted and raped by nearly a dozen men over eight days, a senior police officer in Kota district said on Monday after arresting three key suspects.
A woman, being described as an acquaintance, had lured her to travel to the adjoining district of Jhalawar on February 25 to get her a school bag as a gift, according to the girl’s statement. But the woman handed her over to 3-4 young men who confined her in different locations of Jhalawar where she was gangraped by strangers.
The girl filed a police complaint after the woman brought her back to Kota from the adjoining district of Jhalawar on March 6. She is on the run.
The rape survivor was later admitted to Kota’s Government New Medical College Hospital. She is reported to be out of danger.
Sharad Chaudhary, superintendent of police Kota Rural, said the teenager came to the police station with her mother the same day. She could identify three persons who were allegedly involved in her abduction and confinement. The three have been arrested, Chaudhary said, adding that efforts were on to identify the other accused.
The teenager told the police that she wasn’t kept confined in one place in Jhalawar but was moved from one house to another. She was repeatedly raped by different men through these eight days.
"All the 3 accused named in the FIR have been arrested while the rest 9 accused are still unidentified as the victim does not know them", Chaudhary said. The two adults have been identified as Shahrukh, 22, and Raja Khan, 20.
The district police have formed three teams under Paras Jain, the additional SP Kota Rural who is leading the investigations.
A police officer said they were also trying to ascertain why the rape survivor’s family did not file a missing report after she did not return home on February 25 or if there was negligence at any level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan teen confined for a week, says 12 including minor raped her: Cops
- A 17-year-old girl has told the Kota police that she was repeatedly raped by strangers during the eight days that she was confined in the adjoining district of Jhalawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religious yatra is not show of strength, it’s show of devotion: Vasundhara Raje
- People in large numbers turned out to wish Raje on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police officer accused of rape suspended with other senior officers
- A woman was raped by a police officer of the Kherli police station after she went there to file a case against her husband.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 districts in Rajasthan to join hands with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan
- The knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process, as per the programme objectives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son
- The government notice asks him to deposit ₹5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of ₹10,000/day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar
- The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim says in video accused set her afire
- An official said the video was recorded by a local resident who did not wish to be identified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan
- Rajasthan BJP chief launched a programme against the state government, experts see factionalism in the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VHP vice president says ₹515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth ₹510 cr for Rajasthan shop
- Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case
- Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox