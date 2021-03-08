Rajasthan teen confined for a week, says 12 including minor raped her: Cops

A 17-year-old girl in south Rajasthan was abducted and raped by nearly a dozen men over eight days, a senior police officer in Kota district said on Monday after arresting three key suspects.

A woman, being described as an acquaintance, had lured her to travel to the adjoining district of Jhalawar on February 25 to get her a school bag as a gift, according to the girl’s statement. But the woman handed her over to 3-4 young men who confined her in different locations of Jhalawar where she was gangraped by strangers.

The girl filed a police complaint after the woman brought her back to Kota from the adjoining district of Jhalawar on March 6. She is on the run.

The rape survivor was later admitted to Kota’s Government New Medical College Hospital. She is reported to be out of danger.

Sharad Chaudhary, superintendent of police Kota Rural, said the teenager came to the police station with her mother the same day. She could identify three persons who were allegedly involved in her abduction and confinement. The three have been arrested, Chaudhary said, adding that efforts were on to identify the other accused.

The teenager told the police that she wasn’t kept confined in one place in Jhalawar but was moved from one house to another. She was repeatedly raped by different men through these eight days.

"All the 3 accused named in the FIR have been arrested while the rest 9 accused are still unidentified as the victim does not know them", Chaudhary said. The two adults have been identified as Shahrukh, 22, and Raja Khan, 20.

The district police have formed three teams under Paras Jain, the additional SP Kota Rural who is leading the investigations.

A police officer said they were also trying to ascertain why the rape survivor’s family did not file a missing report after she did not return home on February 25 or if there was negligence at any level.

