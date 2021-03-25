IND USA
Rajasthan: Tehsildar burns 20 lakh as ACB visits over bribery allegations
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Tehsildar burns 20 lakh as ACB visits over bribery allegations

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:57 AM IST

A tehsildar locked himself inside his residence and allegedly burnt currency notes worth 15-20 lakh after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a revenue inspector while taking a bribe of 1 lakh on his behalf, officials said.

The incident occurred in Sirohi district on Wednesday night.

A team apprehended Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of 1 lakh from a man on behalf of the Tehsidar Kalpesh Kumar Jain for awarding him a contract, DG (ACB) BL Soni said.

When the ACB team reached Jain's residence along with Singh, he locked all the doors to prevent the team from entering inside and started burning currency notes, the official said.

The ACB team somehow managed to enter the house with the help of local police and found the burnt notes in the kitchen. 1.5 lakh in cash was also recovered, Soni said.

Both Parvat Singh and Kalpesh Kumar Jain have been arrested, Soni added.

