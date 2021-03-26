IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan to give 50 lakh ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die of Covid
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan.(File photo)
A senior citizen gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at a government hospital in a village near Ajmer, Rajasthan.(File photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to give 50 lakh ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die of Covid

The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:36 PM IST

The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to Covid-19 in the state.

The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

The personnel of police, jail and health departments, and other frontline workers were already covered so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP