Rajasthan woman allegedly killed by husband over dowry dispute: Police

JAIPUR: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after a dispute over dowry in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Friday night, police said. Police said that the victim’s body was found in a pool of blood with her head completely smashed. (Representational image)

“The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Friday when their family members were not at home except the couple’s three minor children. The couple had a heated argument at night during which the man, Gautam Dalal, took up an iron pipe and started hitting his wife Monita Dalal’s head until she died,” said Bhanwar Singh, the station house officer of Maate Ki Thaan police station.

Police said they reached the spot during the wee hours of Saturday and detained Dalal, 37. A case was filed against him under sections 103 (murder), and 80 (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Monita’s body was found in a pool of blood with her head completely smashed. The body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the barbarism unleashed on her,” said the SHO.

Police said that the two were married 15 years ago.

“Monita’s family alleged that the two families had been at loggerhead since the beginning over dowry demands. On Friday, they had an argument probably over the same matter. After Gautam started beating Monita, their children also began screaming to call upon their neighbours. But the victim passed away by the time the locals reached their house,” said the SHO.

“We are questioning the accused and his family members. Further investigation is underway,” he added.