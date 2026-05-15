New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that the redevelopment work of Alwar railway station worth ₹112 crore is progressing rapidly in accordance with the cultural and architectural heritage of Rajasthan. Redeveloped Alwar station to reflect cultural, architectural heritage of Rajasthan: Vaishnaw

Viashnaw, while virtually laying the foundation stone and dedicating to the nation various projects worth over ₹400 crore in Rajasthan, provided an update on the ongoing work and said that the entry facilities are being developed on both sides of the station to improve urban connectivity.

Strategically located on the important Delhi-Jaipur route, Alwar station serves as a major hub catering to thousands of passengers every day.

Keeping in view the continuously rising passenger footfall, the station is being upgraded with improved traffic management systems, ample parking facilities, organised arrival and departure areas, and modern passenger amenities.

"The station buildings are being constructed in accordance with the cultural and architectural heritage of Rajasthan. Modern platforms, foot overbridges, parking arrangements and passenger movement facilities are also being developed," he said.

Officials said that under the redevelopment project, passengers will benefit from improved and seamless entry and exit arrangements at both the main and secondary entrances of the station.

"The new station complex, being developed over an area of nearly 16,000 square metres, will showcase modern infrastructure and passenger-centric facilities," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

"An additional high-level platform, two foot overbridges of six-metre width, and nine modern lifts are also being developed for enhanced passenger convenience," it added.

The railway minister said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, three other stations in the Alwar area Govind Garh, Rajgarh and Khairthal have already been completed.

Redevelopment work is underway at 85 stations across Rajasthan, out of which, 15 stations have been completed so far.

Vaishnaw said that the completed stations include Barmer, Bundi, Dausa, Deeg, Deshnok, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Gangapur City, Gogamedi, Govind Garh, Rajgarh, Khairthal, Jaisalmer, Mandalgarh, Mandawar Mahwa Road and Somesar.

Across the nation, 1,340 stations have been identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

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