REET exam: Govt says personnel found leaking question paper will be terminated

On Sunday, Rajasthan will be witnessing a massive movement of students across the state as close to 16 lakh candidates will travel to appear for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021. The state government is providing free travel facilities to all the candidates appearing in the examination.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also approved the proposal for termination of government personnel found leaking the question paper and withdrawal of affiliation and recognition of private institutes if any of their staff is caught facilitating cheating.

Addressing a meeting to review the preparations for REET-2021, Gehlot said that when incidents of cheating done by gangs in competitive exams come to the fore, the hard work put in by the candidates goes to waste. In such a situation, strict action should be taken against such gangs involved in fraud. The candidates appearing in the exam should not bring mobile phones to the examination centres.

The chief minister said that strict action should be taken against all those who are responsible for incidents such as paper leaks and cheating in REET-2021 and all the competitive exams to be held in the future. In the event of the candidates coming to appear in exams, especially women, facing any problems, public representatives, social workers and voluntary organisations should come forward to help them. He said that district collectors should engage the voluntary organisations in their respective districts to help the candidates.

He directed to set up a control room in every district so that candidates, especially women, can call directly in case they face any adverse situation.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that all roadways buses are available for free travelling of candidates. Besides this, Lok Parivahan and other private buses are also being arranged for. Officers of the transport department have been given necessary directions regarding this, he said.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara suggested that there should be a complete ban on mobile phones inside the examination centres to check paper leaks and cheating. The candidates should be provided with new masks at the examination centre to avoid any cheating devices.

Additional chief secretary, school education, PK Goyal said that 16,22,19 candidates have applied for the exam and 3993 examination centres have been set up across the state. The Railways has agreed to run 11 special trains for the candidates and a request has been made for a few more special trains.

Director-General of Police, ML Lather, said that all necessary preparations have been made to maintain the law and order situation during the exams. The available police force will be deployed at railway stations, bus stands, towns, markets and near examination centres. SOG and other agencies are vigilantly working on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance to prevent any incident of cheating and paper leak.