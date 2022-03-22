Restore old pension scheme for employees: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS) for employees across the country as done by the Rajasthan government.

“Modi and other states will have to restore the OPS, they have no other choice,” said Gehlot adding that after the announcement for restoring the old pension scheme in the Rajasthan state budget, the Chhattisgarh government has also declared the same.

The chief minister’s statement came before the Rajasthan assembly passed the state budget by voice vote on Monday.

Replying to the appropriation bill, he also made many announcements including discontinuation of 10% monthly deduction from the salary of state government employees for the new pension scheme from April 1, 2022.

The deduction made earlier from the salary will be given to the employees with interest payable on general provident fund (GPF) at the time of their retirement, he said.

Gehlot alleged that BJP leaders are against the old pension scheme as they are raising doubts about its implementation. “I have also requested the Prime Minister to revive the OPS so that the central employees can also get the benefit of this scheme,” he said adding that the response on restoring the OPS is overwhelming and the decision was taken on a humanitarian ground.

Gehlot assured the House that the budget will be implemented on the ground and there is no need to doubt this, already 100 administrative sanctions of the budget announcements have been made.

The chief minister also sought the cooperation of the state BJP leaders in mounting pressure on the central government to give the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national status saying that it was a project of the former BJP government in the state and will resolve the water problem in 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Gehlot announced a pension scheme for players. Under this, players will be given a pension of ₹20,000 per month on completing 40 years of age. The rules for eligibility for pension will be issued separately.

Among the other major announcements were Janta clinics in the state that will run on government expenditure, for which an amount of ₹200 crore has been proposed. In the next financial year, 100 new public clinics will be opened along with the previous Janta Clinics that were started on PPP Mode.

The chief minister also announced the formation of the Food Safety and Control Commissionerate to deal with adulteration, formation of a cadre of female sub-inspectors and decided to give priority to the winners in rural Olympics on contractual jobs in rural panchayat

Speaking on the bill, leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria said, “This budget is misleading and away from reality. The government will not be able to bring the announcement to ground, especially looking to state financial management. The state is under ₹5.31 lakh crore debt.”

