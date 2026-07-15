Mumbai school teacher attempts suicide citing SIR workload

A school teacher from Vikhroli was admitted to hospital on Monday after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming sleeping pills. The teacher, whose condition is stable, told the police that the additional workload relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, along with frequent phone calls and stress had pushed her to take the extreme step. In her statement to the Vikhroli police, the teacher said she had been on SIR duty in Ghatkopar till late on Sunday night. She said she was exhausted and had been answering phone calls from citizens throughout the day. (PTI/Representational)

In her statement to the Vikhroli police, the teacher said she had been on SIR duty in Ghatkopar till late on Sunday night. She said she was exhausted and had been answering phone calls from citizens throughout the day.

She also said that on Monday morning, her school principal had shared a screenshot of a social media post by a former student. The post questioned why teachers were being assigned non-teaching work while students’ education was suffering. She said the message had caused her great mental stress.

After reaching school, she allegedly consumed seven sleeping tablets. She then discussed the matter with the principal, students and parents before she fell unconscious. Her colleagues took her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

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Jalindar Sarode, working president of the Shikshak Sena, called the incident “unfortunate” and urged the government to take immediate steps to reduce the burden on teachers, especially women teachers.

Subhash More, working president of Shikshak Bharati, another teachers’ organisation, claimed the teacher had requested to be relieved from BLO and SIR duty due to personal difficulties.

He claimed the organisation had written to the municipal education officer and the tehsildar’s office requesting relief for the teacher, but no action was taken. More urged the government to excuse teachers and non-teaching staff from BLO and SIR duties so that they can focus on teaching.