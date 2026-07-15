Navi Mumbai: A day after two young men drowned at the prohibited Devkund waterfall in Raigad district, police on Monday registered a criminal case against the operators of seven Instagram travel pages for allegedly promoting and organising trips to the waterfall despite prohibitory orders issued by the local administration. Instagram travel page operators booked after Devkund deaths

The FIR, registered under Sections 223(disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 45(abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleges that the operators publicised and organised visits to Devkund by uploading promotional videos encouraging tourists to visit the waterfall during the monsoon ban.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mangaon Division, had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163(power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, barring entry to Devkund Waterfall in Bhira village, Secret Point in Tamhini Ghat and the surrounding one-kilometre radius from July 1 to September 30 owing to monsoon-related safety concerns.

The action comes a day after Gopal Rathod, 23, from Nanded district, and Vishnu Dhok, 24, from Hingoli district, drowned while visiting the waterfall. Police said the two were part of a group that was initially stopped from entering the prohibited area.

However, the group allegedly reached the waterfall through an alternative route, where the two men entered the deep pool at the base of the waterfall and drowned. Their bodies were recovered on Monday after an extensive search operation involving police, local volunteers and rescue teams.

According to investigators, the Instagram pages continued promoting trips to the waterfall despite the prohibitory order remaining in force, prompting police to initiate legal action against their operators.