Jaipur, Saints in Rajasthan's Bichoon have launched a protest against a proposed industrial project, alleging large-scale tree felling and a threat to a religious site. Saints in Rajasthan protest against proposed industrial project

Some protesters performed 'agni tap' amid soaring temperatures by sitting amid burning cow dung cakes as part of the ritual protest. According to local committee members, the protest is against a project proposed by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation on around 330 acres of land.

Members of the Dadu Palka Bhairana Sangharsh Samiti alleged that official records wrongly describe the land, considered a sacred site associated with saint Dadu Dayal, as scrubland, even though thousands of trees have already been cut.

"This is just a fight to protect a sacred site and the environment. We will not allow it to be turned into an investment zone," Dayal told reporters.

The protesters said they submitted a memorandum earlier this month, giving a 10-day ultimatum, and intensified the agitation after receiving no response. They said the protest would continue until the proposed industrial development is scrapped.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the issue, calling it "unfortunate and worrying".

"The agni-tap by saints to save trees at Bhairana Dham near Bichoon is a matter of concern for all of us. The saints' voices are being ignored, which has led to anger among the religious community and the public," he said.

Gehlot also criticised the government over environmental concerns, saying, "On one hand, there are campaigns in the name of planting trees, and on the other, there is insistence on reducing green cover. This is not development, but destruction."

He urged chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma to intervene, suggesting that either he or a minister should visit the protesting saints.

Gehlot said the government must ensure that trees are not cut in the name of investment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.