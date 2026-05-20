New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Rajasthan government to expedite the recruitment process of forest guards to curb illegal sand mining especially within the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary. SC directs Rajasthan govt to expedite recruitment process of forest guards

Also called the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary, it is a 5,400-sq km tri-state protected area. Besides the endangered gharial , it is home to the red-crowned roof turtle and the endangered Ganges river dolphin.

Located on the Chambal river near the tripoint of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the sanctuary was first declared a protected area in Madhya Pradesh in 1978 and now constitutes a long and narrow eco-reserve co-administered by the three states.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta reserved its order on the issue of compliance of its earlier directions by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and said it will give its order on May 26.

Senior advocate Nikhil Goel, who has been appointed as amicus in the case registered suo moto by the top court, informed the bench that all the three states have filed their affidavits indicating the road map for compliance of court's earlier direction including surveillance and identification of unregistered vehicles plying in the sanctuary and installation of GPS system in vehicles and high resolution CCTV cameras.

He submitted that some time is required to be given to the states for compliance of directions as it is an infrastructural issue.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Rajasthan government along with the officials summoned by the court, informed the bench that they have identified vulnerable routes used for illegal sand mining including 40 in the Gharial sanctuary and surveillance of the area.

She submitted that funds have been sanctioned for installation of high resolution CCTV cameras in the vulnerable area and work will be completed in a year and during the interregnum the live feed will be shared with 'Abhay Command Control Centre'.

Justice Mehta asked the senior forest official of the state government what steps are being taken to remove the shortage of staff in the forest department including filling up vacancies of forest guard.

The official submitted that they have written to the department concerned for filling up of vacancies and the process is likely to take a year for recruitment of forest guards.

Justice Mehta flagged the shortage of trained forest guards and said home guards are being deployed to do the duties for forest officials.

"We have heard that these home guards are also driving the vehicles of the forest department," Justice Mehta told the official, while observing that the court will be passing the direction for expediting the process.

The bench also asked ASG Bhati to use her good office to ensure that the recruitment process commences expeditiously.

Similarly, ASG SV Raju for Madhya Pradesh informed the bench that they are taking steps to check the movement of unregistered vehicles plying in the forest areas and several challans have been issued.

The bench asked the ASG to focus on arresting big fish indulging in illegal sand mining and not to unnecessarily go after drivers and helpers.

Advocate Ruchira Goel, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government also submitted that the state government has been acting tough against illegal mining and efforts are being made to challan such unregistered vehicles.

On May 14, the top court slammed the Rajasthan government for "administrative apathy and institutional paralysis" as it directed state's several top officials to remain personally present before it on May 20 to apprise about the steps undertaken pursuant to the directions to stop illegal sand-mining activities.

The top court has said the conduct of the Rajasthan government reflected a "wholly casual, indifferent, and indolent approach" towards the grave issues prevailing in this matter, which relates to rampant illegal mining, irreversible environmental degradation and the destruction of protected wildlife habitats within the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.

It also impleaded the National Highways Authority of India as a party respondent in the matter.

It said NHAI shall file a detailed affidavit specifically indicating the measures undertaken or proposed to be undertaken for safeguarding the structural integrity and security of a bridge which connects Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan near the Morena-Dholpur border in light of the continuing illegal mining activities in its vicinity.

Flagging rampant illegal sand mining in the sanctuary, the top court on April 17 had directed the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to install CCTV cameras on routes frequently used for such activities, saying it cannot remain a "silent spectator".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.