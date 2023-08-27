Senior Cong leader Rameshwar Dudi hospitalised after suffering brain haemorrhage

Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur after he suffered from brain haemorrhage, according to an official statement from the Rajasthan government. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot visits SMS hospital in Jaipur to inquire about health of Rameshwar Dudi (HT Phot/sourced)

He was later shifted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the state capital for surgery, said the statement.

According to the statement, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited Dudi (60) at the hospital and enquired about his health and well-being from doctors.

Earlier on Sunday, Dudi, the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area after suffering from brain haemorrhage, the statement said.

At 9am on Sunday, he fell unconscious at home and, thereafter was rushed to the hospital. According to the doctors, there’s damage of 17 mm in the midline of his brain.

Gehlot also called the superintendent of the government-run SMS Hospital, neurologist Dr Achal Sharma and other doctors to the private hospital and gave detailed instructions regarding Dudi’s treatment, the statement further said.

The doctors conducted surgery on Dudi, thereafter he was shifted to neurosurgery in the intensive care unit (ICU). The doctors removed the clot from his brain.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and Rajasthan Kesh Kala Board chairman Mahendra CM Gehlot had accompanied Gehlot to the hospital in Mansarovar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also reached the hospital to inquire about his health.

Dudi was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018.