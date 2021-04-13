‘Slightest negligence will prove dangerous’: Gehlot’s appeal amid rising Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged people to avoid going out of their houses and to stick with Covid-appropriate behaviour, warning that the pandemic situation in the state will otherwise worsen as he cited rising deaths in other parts of the country. “I request you all to not come out of your house unnecessarily. If you have to go out, wear a mask, follow social distancing and wash your hands. Now even the slightest negligence will prove dangerous to you and your near ones,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

“Reports from other states about queues for medicines, including Remedesvir, and the mass cremation and burning of the dead in the open is heart-wrenching. Corona has now taken a shocking form,” he said. “There is no such situation in Rajasthan right now, but the speed with which new cases are coming daily can worsen the situation,” Gehlot added.

On April 11 too, Gehlot said that the rising number of Covid-19 cases has been a matter of great concern and warned of more stringent restrictions if the protocol is not followed, according to a report by news agency PTI. The chief minister’s comments came ahead of a meeting with officials to review the Covid-19 and the vaccination situations in the state.

On Monday, Rajasthan reported 5771 Covid-19 cases and 25 related fatalities in the span of 24 hours. So far, Rajasthan has reported 369,564 cases and 2,951 people have succumbed to the infection, according to the latest data from the state government. As far as vaccinations are concerned, 9,925,581 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state as of 7am on Tuesday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Gehlot has also said that the state is facing a shortage in the supply of Covid-19 vaccine stock and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, requesting 30 lakh more doses of the vaccine.