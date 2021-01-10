'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA
- BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
By Aabshar H Quazi
Amid growing bird flu scare in the country, BJP MLA from Ramganjmandi, Kota and Rajasthan BJP general secretary Madan Dilawar has alleged that some ‘so-called’ farmers are doing Chicken biryani parties and picnic in the ongoing farmer agitation which is a conspiracy to spread bird flu.
Dilawar, in a statement today, stated that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country and are not really concerned about the farmers.
“They are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure”, he said. “It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu,” he said.
Dilawar said, “If these so-called farmers are not removed from the agitation sites then bird flu can spread to the entire country so they should be immediately removed from the agitation sites”.
These so-called farmers have blocked roads which is causing public inconvenience so if they do not readily leave the roads then they should be dealt with strictness to avoid the spread of bird flu in the country, he said.
He further said that terrorists and robbers are also attending the farmer agitation in disguise who are not just enemies of the farmers but also of the country.
Also read: 40-year-old Punjab farmer dies after consuming poison at Singhu border - Police
Dilawar’s statement has come at a time when bird flu is spreading its wings in the country and farmers are also running mass movements on demand of repealing the farm laws.
The farmers' leaders at Shahjahanpur have criticised Dilawar's statement. Rampal Jat, National President of Kisan Mahapanchayat said, “Dilawar should give list of such bird flu-infected persons who are spreading bird flu and also the terrorist/robbers who are participating in the farmer agitation”.
Rampal said that Dilawar has made a vague allegation just to grab headlines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural
- Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA
- BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies
- In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples from 5 more districts found positive in Rajasthan, over 2100 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu in Rajasthan: 7 crow deaths in Jaipur, teams sent to districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan wildlife dept issues Bird flu alert after death of crows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare in Rajasthan, dead crows found in Hadoti region after Jhalawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churu shivers at -1.3 degrees Celsius, coldest December in over four decades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox