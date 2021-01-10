'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA

By Aabshar H Quazi

Amid growing bird flu scare in the country, BJP MLA from Ramganjmandi, Kota and Rajasthan BJP general secretary Madan Dilawar has alleged that some ‘so-called’ farmers are doing Chicken biryani parties and picnic in the ongoing farmer agitation which is a conspiracy to spread bird flu.

Dilawar, in a statement today, stated that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country and are not really concerned about the farmers.

“They are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure”, he said. “It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu,” he said.

Dilawar said, “If these so-called farmers are not removed from the agitation sites then bird flu can spread to the entire country so they should be immediately removed from the agitation sites”.

These so-called farmers have blocked roads which is causing public inconvenience so if they do not readily leave the roads then they should be dealt with strictness to avoid the spread of bird flu in the country, he said.

He further said that terrorists and robbers are also attending the farmer agitation in disguise who are not just enemies of the farmers but also of the country.

Also read: 40-year-old Punjab farmer dies after consuming poison at Singhu border - Police

Dilawar’s statement has come at a time when bird flu is spreading its wings in the country and farmers are also running mass movements on demand of repealing the farm laws.

The farmers' leaders at Shahjahanpur have criticised Dilawar's statement. Rampal Jat, National President of Kisan Mahapanchayat said, “Dilawar should give list of such bird flu-infected persons who are spreading bird flu and also the terrorist/robbers who are participating in the farmer agitation”.

Rampal said that Dilawar has made a vague allegation just to grab headlines.