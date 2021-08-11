Three men held for raping woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Three men allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman in front of her husband after abducting them in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Wednesday, and added the accused were arrested within hours of the sexual assault on Tuesday.

Baldev Ram, a local police officer, said the woman told them she and her husband were on their way to Sindhari from Barmer town when the three abducted and assaulted them near a toll plaza. He added she said they raped her in a car before dropping the couple off near Sarnu.

Ram said they formed police teams soon after the woman filed her complaint and arrested the accused Chunaram Jat, 20, Babu Lal Jat, 21, and Naresh Jat, 18. He added a search for their accomplice Kishan was on. Ram said the accused were due to be produced before a court on Wednesday. He added the woman’s medical report will also be received on Wednesday.