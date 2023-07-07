22-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer dies by suicide day after her wedding

BARMER: A 22-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer district died by suicide on Friday, a day after her wedding to a man at the instance of her family, police said. P (Getty Images)

The woman updated her status on WhatsApp - her suicide note - which indicated that she was in a relationship with a man who was found dead in a water tank on the day of her wedding to another man, July 4. She returned to her father’s house in Shobhala Jetmal village on Friday and went to graze the cattle, Dhorimanna station house officer Sukhram Bishnoi said.

When she did not return for a long time, her family started looking for her. Someone later spotted her body floating in the water tank and alerted the police.

Police said according to preliminary investigation, she believed that the man who was in a relationship with her died by suicide. His body was found in a tank but her family had previously told the police that he drowned in an accident. Police said it now believes that he also died by suicide.

Police said her WhatsApp status message was updated shortly before her death. It said: “We swore to live or die together. Why you left me alone in this world, I am coming to you. Sorry for being two days late.”

She had also uploaded posts on social media with a photograph featuring the woman and her parter.

“Why did you do this to me? How many promises did you make? You yourself left me alone in the middle of the road in this cruel world. Why did you cheat on me? Why did you take this step alone when you swore to die to be with me?” her message in English said.

