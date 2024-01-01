Two held for allegedly raping 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

The Ajmer police in Rajasthan on Monday held two accused for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday, said a police official familiar with the matter. The two accused abducted the girl, raped, and later abandoned her in a jungle. (Representative Image)

The minor girl attempted suicide on Saturday, days after two men allegedly gang-raped her in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said, adding that the survivor is currently stable.

“We have arrested one of the accused while another one was detained due to his minor age in the case. Further investigation is underway,” said superintendent of police (SP), Chuna Ram Jatt.

According to police, the girl was abducted and raped by two men on Wednesday morning, when she went to attend nature’s call in a jungle, in Mangliyawas town, located about 26 km away from Ajmer City.

“The two accused abducted her, raped, and later left her in the jungle alone. They also threatened the minor to kill her family if she reports to the police,” an officer familiar with the matter said.

The girl later returned home and informed her mother about the incident. “On Friday, the girl tried to die by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. Her family members, however, took her to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is now stable,” the officer added.

The girl’s father approached police on Friday night, following which the two accused were booked under section 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SP said, “We detained the two accused, identified as Gopal Singh and Amar Singh, on Saturday. Further investigation is underway.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290