Two students die after iron pole falls on them during Janmashtami celebrations in Udaipur school

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Sep 06, 2023 08:14 PM IST

The incident took place at Government Higher Secondary School in Jogi Talab of Girwa Panchayat Samiti under Govardhan Vilas police station area.

Two girl students died while three others were injured on Wednesday when an iron pole fell on them during Janmashtami celebrations in a school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The students had gathered for the "Matki Phod" programme during the Janmashtami festival. (File) (Representational Image)
The students had gathered for the "Matki Phod" programme during the Janmashtami festival. (File) (Representational Image)

The incident took place in the morning at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jogi Talab of Girwa Panchayat Samiti under Govardhan Vilas police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Vishnoi said.

He said that the students had gathered for the "Matki Phod" programme during the Janmashtami festival.

The injured students were taken to Gitanjali Hospital where doctors declared two girl students dead.

The DSP said that the deceased have been identified as Narayani, a student of class 7 and Radha, a student of class 8. Three injured girl students are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Vishnoi said no FIR has been registered in the case.

A case will be registered if police receive complaints from family members, he said, adding that efforts are being made to pacify the relatives of the deceased students.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
