Udaipur murder: CM Ashok Gehlot reaches out to citizens, vows strict action | Watch video
- He also said the investigation in the case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme to ensure speedy trial and severe punishment of the criminals.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been actively reaching out to the citizens in the wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur leading to tension in the city of lakes.
While he shared a couple of tweets soon after the beheading of the youth came to light, he also made the announcement of the arrests of two accused during a public event amid loud cheers.
Talking to reporters, Gehlot further said, "It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why doesn't the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and (Union home minister) Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. The PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace."
Two men slit the throat of the tailor who had recently shared a post on social media in favour of Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the BJP weeks ago for alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The duo, arrested within a few hours, then posted the video of the killing on social media.
One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked the victim, Kanhaiya Lal, with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.
In a tweet, Gehlot said, “Both the accused of murder of a man in Udaipur arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court.” While urging citizens to maintain peace, he also urged them to not share any related video.
After the communal tensions simmered in Udaipur following the killing, a curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of the district from 8pm till further orders. Udaipur collector Tarachand Meena issued the order to impose curfew in seven police station areas of Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.
However, those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in examination processes will be exempted, the order read.
Meanwhile, mobile internet has also been suspended in the city. A team of the National Investigation Agency has also been rushed to the crime scene.
(With agency inputs)
