Weekend events not to miss in Jaipur (Jan 16-18)

* Jaipur Literature Festival Authors include Kiran Desai, who will speak about her Booker-shortlisted The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. (Jaipur Lit Fest website)

The 19th edition draws several Pulitzer- and Nobel Prize-winning writers from around the world. Expect over 500 speakers across 300 sessions. Authors include Kiran Desai, who will speak about her Booker-shortlisted The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. Pulitzer Prize–winner Percival Everett, as well as Javed Akhtar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Banu Mushtaq, Viswanathan Anand, Stephen Fry and Richard Flanagan, among others.

“What excites me most is the extraordinary range of dialogues and conversations that will unfold — from reimagined classics and urgent debates on geopolitics and AI, to luminous poetry, bold new fiction and groundbreaking developments in the humanities,” says author and festival organiser William Dalrymple.

When: January 15 to 19, 10 am to 7.30 pm

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Entry: Prices start at ₹200; tickets are available on jaipurliteraturefestival.org

* By the beat: DJ Sartek in the house

He was once a young Delhi boy poring over balance sheets, but his heart was always set on bass drops. Sarthak Sardana aka Sartek, the first Indian DJ to release music on Hardwell’s label, Revealed Recordings, takes over the turntables at Club Paro this Saturday. Let your hair down to his trippy Sufi Tech project, a heady fusion of mystical Indian melodies and driving electronic beats. Sartek has, incidentally, opened India shows for Justin Bieber, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Axwell and Nicky Romero.

When: January 17, 8 pm onwards

Where: Club Paro

Entry: For details, reach out to @paro.india on Instagram

* Soaring sound: Sonu Nigam

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback singers brings his All-India Deewana Tera tour to Jaipur this Sunday, offering fans a chance to experience his music live as he performs iconic hits, from soulful melodies and soaring vocals to timeless classics such as Deewana, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Saathiya, and Suraj Hua Maddham. A performer since age four, this promises to be an evening to remember.

When: January 18, 7 pm onwards

Where: Zee Studios, Sitapur

Entry: Prices start at 1,799

* Attend the after-party

If the Jaipur Literature Festival attracts crowds during the day, this is where they go to unwind. Check out gigs by a range of independent artistes from across India, including sarod player and composer Soumik Datta and his band, Travellers; Folktronic ensemble Vasu Dixit Collective; homegrown indie band Yugm; Raman Negi (former vocalist for The Local Train); rock band Parvaaz (known for their use of Urdu and Kashmiri poetry); trans-traditional Rock band Gauley Bhai; and Thaikkudam Bridge, a music band from Kerala.

When: January 15 to 17

Where: Hotel Clarks Amer

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* Turn up the volume: Outback Echoes is here

This is for those who love the grungy outdoors — gravel under their wheels and the wind tearing past. Outback Echoes, a multi-city live music festival known for blending music, adventure sports and outdoor community experiences, rolls into town this Saturday.

The festival features a curated line-up of indie bands, singer-songwriters and electronic acts including Indian Ocean, Aditya A, and Sickflip. For adrenaline-seekers, there is a lot more on offer too: 4x4 tug-of-war competitions, camping under the stars, hot-air balloon rides, dune buggies, and community-led sessions where riders swap adventure stories. Kick up some dust and head out.

When: January 17, 3 pm onwards

Where: Teela – The Glamping Restaurant

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,999; tickets are available on skillboxes.com