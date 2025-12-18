Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Dec 19-21)

* Art, design, entertainment: The Shift Festival Anubhav Singh Bassi is known for his sketches on hostel life. (Anubhav Singh Bassi Facebook)

All this weekend, the Shift Festival is offering events across art, design, culture, entertainment and media, with events for the whole family. The festival opens with a ticketed preview featuring stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi, known for his sketches on hostel life; and a musical performance by Delhi-based chartered accountant-turned-singer Justh, who sang the viral track Chor.

The next two days will feature curated experiences showcasing Rajasthani crafts, along with workshops in hand-block printing, pottery and embroidery. Visitors can browse through pop-ups stalls selling apparel, footwear, jewellery, trinkets, prints and zines.

The annual folk-dance circle will be headlined by Kalbeliya artists, and visitors are encouraged to join in, dancing and singing along to old Rajasthani songs (previous editions have seen up to 500 attendees participate).

Also on the schedule are session by designers and entrepreneurs. Actor Rytasha Rathore and indie filmmaker Suruchi Sharma will come together for a conversation on woman-led narratives.

When: December 19; 4 pm onwards. December 20 and 21, noon to 10 pm

When: Birla Auditorium

Entry: Free for December 20 and 21; register on bookmyshow.com

Preview ticket prices for December 19 start at ₹799; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Curtains Up: Jaipur Rang Mahotsav

The iconic theatre festival Jaipur Rang Mahotsav, or Jairangam, returns in its 14th edition. Founded in 2001 by the NGO 3M Dot Bands, this edition features 11 critically acclaimed plays, with performances by Makarand Deshpande in Siachen, Shilpika Bordoloi in Majuli, Mallika Taneja in Do You Know This Song? and Srinivas Beesetty in Waiting for Naseer, among others.

Also on the cards is an homage to Ajit Ray, featuring Makarand Deshpande, Gulab Singh Tanwar, Dharmendra Nath Ojha, Rajkumar Rajak and Abhishek Goswami, who will discuss and reflect on his lasting impact on theatre and cinema.

Music lovers can look forward to performances by Rag-Mad, a jugalbandi of sorts between classical and folk instruments such as the kamaicha and violin, dholak, khartal, tabla, nagada, and pakhawaj. Another highlight is Dastan-e-Guru Dutt, performed by Fouzia Dastango, paying musical tribute to the cinematic legend in his centenary year.

Beyond the stage, the festival features a heritage walk led by Neeraj Chauhan on Saturday morning, exploring the seen and unseen facets of Jaipur; and an art exhibition by indie filmmaker Suruchi Sharma that documents folk musicians and creative experimentation.

When: Until December 21, 9 am to 9.30 pm

Where: Jawahar Kala Kendra

Entry: Prices start at ₹100; tickets are available at the venue

* Step by step: A run for humanity

Join the Run for Humanity this Sunday as it returns to Jaipur for the ninth time, with 1 km and 5 km categories to choose from. Organised by the Impact Beyond Borders Foundation, the run will begin at Bombay Hospital on Mahal Road, proceed to Viva City Mall and circle back to the hospital. Arrive early to collect complimentary bibs and e-certificates.

The event supports the foundation’s mission to provides free education to children living in slums. Winners of the 5 km run will receive a cycle (first prize), JBL headphones (second prize), and a Showmaxx soundbar (third prize). Participation is free; just run in support of, and alongside, underprivileged children.

When: December 21, 6.30 am

Start point: Bombay Hospital

Entry: Free; register at townscript.com

* Spin City: A music night

Groove to DJ Suketu’s Bollywood remixes and electrifying drops as he brings his turntable to Jaipur. Expect a set packed with crowd favourites, from Bin Tere Sanam Remix and Woh Lamhe Remix to Tareefan Remix and Dhurandhar Mashup. Joining him at the console is DJ MaskBox. Expect his signature transitions, including slow tracks like AP Dhillon’s With You and Justin Beiber’s Baby, to set a very different tone. Adding a further twist, saxophonist DJ Olaras will blend festive melodies with electric beats. So, go ahead and put on your dancing shoes.

When: December 20, 5 pm

Where: Entertainment Paradise

Entry: Prices start at ₹349; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Cheeky business: Stand-up comedy

Delhi boy Pranav Sharma mines his personal life for laughs, touching on body-image issues, North Indian-South Indian clashes and his friend’s scooty-riding skills, which he likens to stepping inside a 1990s videogame. His laidback delivery and sardonic punch lines have earned him over a million followers on Instagram. As he brings his latest show, PS – I Love You, to Jaipur, head out to see why he is being hailed as an emerging voice on the Indian comedy scene.

When: December 21, 6 pm

Where: Taxila Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹399 (for students) and ₹599 (for non-students); tickets are available on bookmyshow.com