Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Jan 2-4)

Masters at work: An art exhibition Poster of the Comic Con in Jaipur.

What: Borrowing works by 40 remarkable artists from the Uttar Pradesh Lalit Kala Akademi, the Inter-State Exchange Art Exhibition comes to town this weekend. Curated to focus on contemporary themes, expect to see art from iconic masters such as AK Haldar, Jamini Roy, Jatin Das, Nandalal Bose, HL Medh, Ramkinkar Baij, as well as emerging artists.

When: Until January 6; 11am to 7pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹20

First-time feels: Comic Con is here

What: Comic Con India comes to Jaipur for the first time this weekend. Among the artists featured is Eisner-nominated, Shuster Award–winning, and New York Times best-selling comic artist Yanick Paquette, who has also worked on Marvel and DC titles such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Also present: Bernard Chang, co-creator of DC’s Monkey Prince and current artist on Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme. Among the Indian creators, look out for Kini Studio, Art of Savio, Studio Kapi, Holy Cow, Indian Scribbles and more. The vibrant programme also includes performances by Karan Singh Magic, stand-up comics Appurv Gupta and Jaspreet Singh, singer Celinedee Matahari and rapper Kill Switch.

And, of course, there is a cosplay contest, where hundreds will dress as their favourite characters, vying to win daily cash prizes.

When: January 4-6; 10am to 7pm

Where: Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

Tea-hee: Stand-up by Inder Sahani

What: From becoming a regular presence on web series platforms (including The Viral Fever, Sony, and Sab TV) to gaining more than a million views on YouTube for some of his videos, Delhi boy Inder Sahani has often treated the absurdities of everyday life as a laughing matter. After travelling to over 40 cities, Sahani brings ‘Ab Aapki Baari Hai’, a crowd-work show, and ‘Papa Wala Show’ (featuring reminisces of childhood) to Jaipur.

When: January 4; 7pm onwards

Where: ORA, Malviya Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹699

Sliced and diced: A woodcut-making workshop

What: Discover Jaipur’s traditional relief-printmaking, a slow, immersive art form, this weekend. This hands-on workshop helps participants learn to carve a design into a wooden block and create indelible art with simple ink and pressure. All materials are included in the workshop fee.

When: January 4 to 6; 11 am to 6pm

Where: B-63 Anand Vihar, Railway Colony, Jagatpura

Entry: ₹300; to register, email prarambhartstudio.com

Shayari concert: Ehsaas ka Safar

What: Unwind with singers Prassenjit Lahiri and Akanksha Tyagi as they bring alive the charm of shayari and ghazals in a unique concert. Having performed in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, as well as at one of India’s biggest Urdu literary festivals, Jashn-e-Rekhta, the artists will seek to evoke nostalgia, wonder and discovery, at Ehsaas ka Safar.

When: January 3; 6.30pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99