Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (March 6-8)

Stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi is back with a fresh set of anecdotes in his latest show, Kisi Ko Batana Mat (Don’t Tell Anyone). This time, he dives into the bittersweet experiences that followed his sudden rise to fame — how the people around him changed, and how life, despite it all, continues to feel wonderfully befuddling. Catch the show for his trademark casual storytelling, offhand timing, and a stream of quirky anecdotes.

When: March 8, 2.30 pm

Where: Deep Smriti Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,999

* Experience the Rang Rajasthan Festival

The 11th edition of the travelling theatre fest Rang Rajasthan, in collaboration with the National School of Drama (NSD), will bring several acclaimed plays to the city for four days starting March 5. There’s Thieves Carnival, a comedy written by Jean Anouilh and directed by the NSD alumnus Avtar Sahni, about three pickpockets who con Lady Hurf and Lord Edgard by posing as members of the royal family.

Catch the Maithili play Janak Nandini, directed by Prakash Jha and set in the world of the Ramayana, which brings to life the inner conflict faced by Sita. Also enjoy Indian classical and folk musician Maithili Thakur’s performance on March 8.

When: March 6 to 8, 7 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99

* Musical gig: Osho Jain live

Contemporary Indian singer-songwriter Osho Jain is set to bring his signature soulful tunes to the city. The Mumbai-based artiste, known for seamlessly blending Hindi and Urdu poetry with folk and pop influences, will perform some of his most popular tracks, including Tu Aisa Kaise Hai, Khush Toh Hai Na, and Humara Ho Gaya. Expect an evening steeped in soothing notes and hints of melancholy.

When: March 7, 7 pm

Where: Harishchandra Totuka Sabha Bhawan

Entry: Prices start at ₹899

* Celebrating women who inspire

The Jawahar Kala Kendra is hosting Samvad Pravah as part of its International Women’s Day celebrations spread over two days. Theatre director Mudita Choudhary will moderate a panel on the multifaceted creativity of Indian women in literature through writing and in acting through melody and rhythm. Participating in the discussion will be theatre expert Archana Srivastava, veteran musician Maya Rani Tonk, and writer-storyteller Usha Dashora. Another session focuses on the creative journeys of women in various fields, in a discussion by artist Archana Joshi, theatre practitioner Mumal Tanwar and Kathak danseuse Namita Jain. Catch a dramatisation of celebrated playwright Mohan Rakesh’s Phir Ashadh Ka Ek Din directed by Tanaji.

When: March 7 and 8, 5 pm

Where: Jawahar Kala Kendra

Entry: Free

* Musical performance: The Daiyum Show

As part of his 2026 India tour, Rajasthani artist Diggpal Rathore will regale audiences with The Daiyum Show. Hear him strum centuries-old folk tunes such as Bilatan Chai Koni Pai, Zamana Badal Gaya, Baisaa Ladka Ghana, Bugla Dhani Su Udd Jaije Re and others in an acoustic and indie-pop style, giving these traditional songs a fresh vibe.

When: Mar 7 and 8, 7.30 pm

Where: Paalthi

Entry: Prices start at ₹299