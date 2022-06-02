‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
JAIPUR: Vijay Kumar Beniwal, the 26-year-old bank manager who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, got married just three months ago, his father said.
Vijay Kumar, who hails from Bhagwan village in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, worked at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam. His killing came amid a spate of attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir with this being the second civilian attack within a week. Earlier on Monday, a school teacher was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam.
Vijay Kumar’s father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
“He got married on February 10 and left for a job after 10 days. He recently took his wife with him. His wife had asked us to go with them but due to the tourist rush I told her that we will come next time,” he said.
He broke down saying, “Abhi toh shaadi ka album bhi tayar nahi hua tha (Even the wedding photo album was not ready yet).”
Vijay Kumar and his wife had been preparing for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) test and were planning to return by July 15, Beniwal said.
“In Jammu and Kashmir they are targeting outsiders. There are many from here working there in banks. Something should be planned soon or else such incidents will happen,” he said.
Condemning the incident, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “The killing of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family.”
“The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,” he tweeted.
