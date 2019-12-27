e-paper
Jal board official held for bribe

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:32 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi anti-corruption branch on Thursday arrested a junior engineer of the Delhi Jal Board for allegedly taking bribe from a man in Nangloi.

The ACB in a press statement said that on Thursday morning, a Ghaziabad resident who works as a plant manager at a private firm approached the anti-graft unit with a complaint about Delhi Jal Board’s junior engineer, Sanjeev Rohilla.

The man alleged that Rohilla had demanded a bribe of Rs 36,000 for clearing the water bills of the man’s company, ACB officers said.

“Relying upon the complaint, we constituted a raiding team and a trap was laid by the ACB officials. The accused junior engineer, Sanjeev Rohilla, was caught red-handed from his office at Keshopur while demanding and accepting Rs.36,000 from the complainant. We recovered the money and registered a case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a senior officer of the ACB.

