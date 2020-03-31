e-paper
Jalalabad Cong MLA's security guard hospitalised after assault, 2 held

Jalalabad Cong MLA’s security guard hospitalised after assault, 2 held

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:48 IST
A security guard with Jalalabad Congress MLA Raminder Awla was injured in an attack by two men at Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district on Monday. A shot was also reportedly fired in the air by the assailants, police said.

Punjab police constable Amandeep Singh, a resident of Gurusharsahai, was on his motorcycle when locals Harpreet Sodhi and Navneet Sodhi, with whom he had an old dispute, confronted him.

Amandeep, posted as Awla’s security guard, was allegedly attacked by Navneet and Harpreet and during the scuffle a shot was also fired in the air by the attackers with Amandeep’s service revolver, said Bhupinder Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

Amandep, who sustained head injuries, was hospitalised.

Navneet and Harpreet were booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25,27,54 and 59 of the Arms Act and arrested.

