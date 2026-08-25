‘G Square Maapilai’, ‘lottery son-in-law’: Sparks fly in Tamil Nadu assembly as TVK, DMK clash over airport project

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition DMK sparred during the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Tuesday over the scrapping of the proposed Parandur airport project. While the Vijay-led party directed the ‘G Square Maapilai’ jibe towards the opposition party, the DMK responded with the “lottery son-in-law” remark. (PTI photos)

While the Vijay-led party directed the ‘G Square Maapilai’ jibe towards the opposition party, the DMK responded with the “lottery son-in-law” remark, news agency PTI reported.

This came after the TVK government revealed plans to set up a new international airport near Chennai, following the scrapping of the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

Also Read | 'Irreversible setback': Stalin slams CM Vijay over dropping plan to build 2nd Chennai airport at Parandur

TVK vs DMK in Tamil Nadu Assembly While speaking about the Parandur airport project, Tamil Nadu law minister Nirmal Kumar mentioned “G Square Maapilai” while referring to those who were allegedly benefitting from it, PTI reported.

Regarding land acquisition, state PWD minister Aadhav Arjuna alleged that realtors linked to a particular political party had already bought huge parcels of land before the announcement of the Parandur airport Detailed Project Report (DPR). He further claimed that a particular company had purchased land around Parandur and was involved in real estate activities, according to the report.

Vijay has cited the impact on farmers and the displacement of residents in the area while scrapping the project, saying he “firmly stood with them” against the airport. He had promised that the project will be scrapped if TVK comes to power.

Meanwhile, the DMK claimed that the new airport announced by the TVK government at an alternative site was being developed for a “lottery son-in-law.” “For which lottery son-in-law is the new airport project being developed?” DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu asked, saying the party could also “pay back in the same currency.”

After their demand for a discussion on the issue was scrapped by the Speaker, DMK staged a walkout from the assembly. DMK chief and former CM MK Stalin said the announcement of the scrapping of the project, made under Rule No 110, was “deeply troubling.”

Also Read | Farmers, water bodies: Why has CM Vijay dropped 2nd Chennai airport plan, for now

Vijay-led govt plans new airport near Chennai After stating that the government would select an alternative site for the airport that “minimises the damage to agricultural land”, CM Vijay has said that new sites will be identified with the help of experts.

“A few suitable alternative sites have been selected for the new airport without impacting agricultural lands and residences,” he said. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has also supported the TVK-led government's decision.

“The Airport Authority of India’s feasibility report submitted in March 2022 recorded that Parandur was surrounded by water-bodies with more than a quarter of the site covered by irrigation tanks and 201-hectare man-made lake just 1.4 km from the boundary. The very reasons cited for cancellation that the land is low-lying and waterlogged,” the Tamil Nadu Congress unit president B Manickam Tagore said.