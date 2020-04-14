Jalandhar: Have full faith in health officials, say family of four that beat Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:50 IST

A family of four that tested positive for Covid-19 last month after coming in contact with a relative, Baldev Singh of SBS Nagar, the first virus fatality in the state, say reliance on each other and support of health department officials helped them manage the crisis remarkably well.

Harjinder Singh Virk (50), his wife Baljinder Kaur (45) and their son Hardeep Singh (25) tested positive on March 19 and their older son Sandeep (27) on March 27.

All of them returned home on Sunday after being tested negative twice.

“All of us were in the isolation ward together at the Civil Hospital under medical observation. Frankly, I was worried about my family even though we were not showing any symptoms and when my second son tested positive I was alarmed. We were aware of the fact that our relative Baldev had died due to Covid-19,” said Harjinder Singh.

He said the staff gave them healthy meals and kept their morale high even though they could not communicate with other relatives during their three-week stay at the hospital.

Virk’s wife, Baljinder, said she was slow to recover but it was all right as her husband and children were with her. “All of us are constantly motivating each other and we have faith in God. On March 28, after my first report was negative I got the confidence that I would recover soon,” she told HT over the phone.

Baljinder says people diagnosed with Covid-19 should not panic. “Doctors are there to help us, there is nothing to worry about. Just cooperate with and have faith in the health officials. You will recover for sure.”

Now quarantined at home, the family is checked up regularly by accredited social health activist (Asha) workers who are also providing them meals and medication, said Asha supervisor Meena Rani.

Phillaur SDM, Dr Vaneet Kumar, who with senior medical officer, community health centre, Bara Pind, Dr Jyoti Phokela, has been supervising the entire contact tracing and containment exercise, and sending people for testing, said that just like the Virk family, other people can recover from the virus without panicking and other residents should take precautionary steps to stay safe.