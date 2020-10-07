Jalandhar MC collects highest property tax in state in Sept

cities

Jalandhar The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC) collected over Rs 76 lakh as property tax in September, which is also the highest in the state. “MC officers used the lockdown period well and they did some excellent work by classifying our customers as bill payers and non-payers consumers, besides defaulters,” MC commissioner Karnesh Sharma said.

There has also been a 91% increase in the amount of money that the MC has collected from water and sewerage bills from September 1 to October 6 this year. This year, Rs 3.4 crore was collected against Rs 1.8 crore in the corresponding period in 2019.

The MC has managed to recover around Rs 6 crore from water and sewerage bills, even as recovery started after July due to covid-19 pandemic. “The MC has targeted to collect Rs 40 crore from water and sewerage bills for this fiscal. Our bill distributors have been told to ensure that all bills are delivered to consumers. This is important as 60% bills were not delivered,” said Innayat, MC joint commissioner.

“All employees were on covid duty and there was no revenue for four months,” commissioner Sharma added.

The MC suffered Rs 20 crore revenue loss due to covid-19 pandemic, as there was no money coming in from advertisement, parking, taxes, said an officer.

From 2013-14 to March 31, 2020, the MC has not received Rs 50 crore on account of house and property tax from over 50,000 defaulters.