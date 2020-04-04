e-paper
Jalandhar panchayats to fine curfew violators, recommend FIR

Apr 04, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Panchayats across villages in the district have banned unauthorised entry or exit of residents. It has also been decided to fine violators of the curfew and recommend the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against those who continue to violate curfew orders. Gram panchayats have made announcements to this effect through loudspeakers, while also informing the public about the punitive measures.

A senior police officer said villages in Phillaur, Nakodar, Adampur and Shahkot sub-divisions of the district had already implemented the ban. Ajay Kumar, a Mahal village resident, said, “Loudspeakers were used to announce that our village has been seized and no one will be allowed to leave or enter till further orders.”

SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said besides roping in gram panchayats, a police officer had also been deployed in each village to ensure curfew was implemented strictly. “Over 150 people have been arrested for violation of curfew orders in the district,” the SSP added.

