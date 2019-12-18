Jamia reminded me of Jallianwala tragedy: Uddhav

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:11 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday equated the police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and cautioned the Narendra Modi-led government against instigating students.

Talking to mediapersons at Vidhan Bhavan, Thackeray strongly condemned the police crackdown on students who were protesting against the newly- enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said there is a deliberate attempt to create unrest in society. Delhi Police entered the Jamia campus after the students’ protests against CAA took a violent turn.

Thackeray said fear was being created in the minds of the youth of the country. “I feel no country can remain stable when the youth are disturbed. I ask the Centre not to provoke the youth of this country,” he added.

“The manner in which the police entered the campus in Delhi and students were fired on, I was reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. Are we creating a Jallianwala Bagh-like situation in this country by trying to scare students?,” he said.

Thackeray said in a country or a state where the youth are angry, there cannot be peace.

“We will soon be the country with the largest number of youths. I request the government not to destabilise it,” he further said.

On farmers’ compensation, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling the Centre and the party led by Devendra Fadnavis was in power in the state until a few days ago. “Why were they not giving the required compensation to farmers? We are working to give much-needed relief to farmers. The state government has already made some provision in its supplementary demand and would announce compensation for them soon,” he said, adding that the Opposition should not politicise the issue for their selfish goals.