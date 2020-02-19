Jamia students join protest against CAA, NRC in Bhiwandi

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:00 IST

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Ayesha Renna and Nadia Parveen, joined the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens protesters at Bhiwandi’s Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday.

Situated at Millat Nagar, the ground was packed with more than 1,000 people, mostly of women.

“I am representing all those who had to face the wrath of the black laws introduced by the government,” said Renna.

“I request the Maharashtra government to not implement National Population Register (NPR) in a hurry. It should wait and ensure CAA and NRC are revoked first,” she said.

Women have been continuing with their sit-in, refusing to call it off.

“It is the love, encouragement and expectation of protesters that have motivated us to visit them and inspire them to continue our fight,” said Parveen.

They urged the gathering to continue the fight against CAA. “If the police or any authority try to stop us, we will come out in large numbers. We shall continue with our protest,” said Renna.