e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jammu-Srinagar NH remains shut for fourth day

Jammu-Srinagar NH remains shut for fourth day

The highway was closed on Friday after heavy rain triggered landslides and shooting stones from hillocks in Panthyal, Monkey Morh, Mehar and few other locations in Ramban area

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

The 270-km arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the Valley’s only surface link with the rest of the country, remained closed for the fourth consecutive day, leavening hundreds of trucks stranded.

The highway was closed on Friday after heavy rain triggered landslides and shooting stones from hillocks in Panthyal, Monkey Morh, Mehar and few other locations in Ramban area.

Though boulders and mudslides at about a dozen places between Nashri- Ramban and Banihal have been cleared by the road maintenance company, the blockades at Monkey Morh and Dhalwas area of Ramban could not be cleared.

A massive landslide has occurred at Dhalwas village near Chandekot on Saturday where at least 28 houses were damaged, while about 500-metre of road has caved in.

The road blockade has left about 1000 trucks carrying essential supplies stuck at various locations on both sides of the highway.

“No vehicular movement was possible on the highway today. We are monitoring the situation and the restoration work is on to repair and restore the highway. It will take several days to repair the highway, said Ajay Anand, deputy superintendent of police (traffic), Ramban.

Only trucks carrying essential commodities are being allowed on the national highway. Movement of public and private transport has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed two lives in the Union Territory.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be buried, says BMC
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be buried, says BMC
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities