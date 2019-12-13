e-paper
Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Jat leaders seek quota in central govt jobs

Dec 13, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
AGRA Demanding reservation in central services, Jat Mahasabha leaders on Friday threatened to lodge a nationwide protest soon. They also raised demand for a new state of western Uttar Pradesh and setting up a high court bench in west UP.

Talking to media person here, state president of Akhil Uttar Pradesh Jat Mahasabha Pratap Chadhary said, “We demand that there should be reservation for the Jat community in central government jobs. We get reservation in states but not in Central government services.”

“We have been discriminated against by the Central government and in coming days we will lodge a nationwide protest to get quota,” he added.

“We also extend our support for the formation of a new state of western Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the Jat community also demands a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh,” Pratap Chaudhary said.

He said in the first week of February, a national convention of the Jat community would be organised to discuss various issues.

Expressing unhappiness over the poor portrayal of image of the Maharaja of Bharatpur Surajmal he said, “We will not accept any wrong facts presented by any one. In the movie ‘Panipat’ the Maharaja was shown in a bad light and as a result the Jat community protested against the filmmaker and did not allow screening of the movie.”

Prominent Jat leaders Kunwar Shailraj Singh and Narendra Baghel extended support to the forthcoming movement for quota. Yogesh Dubey

