Jatinder Hans wins Dhahan Prize for ‘Jyona Sach Baki Jhooth’

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:10 IST

CHANDIGARH A collection of short stories by Jatinder Singh Hans “Jyona Sach Baki Jhooth” has won Dhahan Prize for 2019.

The prize has been established by the Canada India Education Society in partnership with the department of Asian studies in faculty of arts at the University of British Columbia.

The prize promotes Punjabi literature on a global scale by awarding 25,000 Canadian dollars (₹13.4 lakh) annually to the best book of fiction published either in Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi scripts, along with two additional finalist prizes of 10,000 Canadian dollars.

“Kaun”, a novelette by Mudasar Bashir from Lahore (Pakistan) and Aam Khass, a collection of short stories by Gurdev Singh Rupana, were adjudged the finalist.

“The 2019 Dhahan Prize winning works challenge us to grapple with three questions – what is truth, what is ordinary and extraordinary in peoples’ daily lives and who are we if we don’t know our history?” said Barj S Dhahan, founder of the prize.

The Dhahan Prize is the largest literary award celebrating the rich history of the Punjabi language. The prize aims to inspire the creation of Punjabi literature across borders, bridging Punjabi communities around the world, and promoting Punjabi literature on a global scale.

The prize was established in Vancouver, British Columbia, where Punjabi people, language, and culture have a rich history. Punjabi is now the 3rd most spoken language in Canada and is a strong thread in the multicultural fabric of the nation.

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony in Vancouver on November 2.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 01:10 IST