Jaypee garbage plant in Chandigarh slapped ₹1.46 crore fine for not meeting pollution norms

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:55 IST

After failing to meet pollution norms as per the National Green Tribunal directions, the Jaypee garbage processing plant management has been directed to pay ₹1.46 crore as environmental compensation.

Imposing the fine, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) on Monday directed the plant to pay the amount within 15 days, as per the method laid down in the February 19, 2019, orders of the NGT.

The working of the Dadumajra-based garbage processing plant has been marred by controversies with its failure to fully process the waste generated in the city and curb the toxins emanating from the site. Around 400 tonnes of waste is sent to the plant daily.

It was in November 2017 that NGT had formed a panel under Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee to monitor its working. The CPCC had directed the plant in its ‘consent to operate’ letter for manufacturing of refused derived fuel and compost to install a comprehensive air pollution control device (APCD).

APCD is used to prevent a variety of different pollutants, both gaseous and solid, from entering the atmosphere, mainly out of the industrial stacks.

During various inspections conducted by the CPCC officials and committee constituted by the NGT, the plant has been found functioning without proper APCD, leading to release of toxic dioxins in the atmosphere. Dioxins are a group of chemically-related compounds that are persistent environmental pollutants. Even after repeated notices, the plant failed to modify the device to stop emissions.

CPCC director TC Nautiyal said: “The fine was imposed as per the method devised by the NGT in the Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti v/s Union of India passed on February 19, 2019. The fine of ₹75,000 per day has been imposed from the February 20 order till September 2, 2019. The fine will be imposed continuously till the compliance is done and dioxins are brought within the permissible limit as per directions of CPCC.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 00:55 IST