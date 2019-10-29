Jewar airport: Tech bids to be opened on November 6

cities

GREATER NOIDA: Officials of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) Tuesday said it will open technical bids for Jewar airport on November 6 to finalise the developer for the project.

October 30 is the last date to submit a bid for developing the proposed airport in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

“So far, 20 developers have submitted their bids for the project. After October 30 evening, we will once again check the exact number of bidders, who have expressed an interest in undertaking the project. After technical bids are opened on November 6, the financial bids will be opened on November 29 to finalise the successful bidder, who will finally get to develop the project,” Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer for the airport project, said.

The ministry of civil aviation has given its in-principle approval for the airport on May 9, 2018, and, on May 30, 2019, the NIAL floated a global tender to finalise the developer.

On July 6, 2017 the ministry of civil aviation had given site clearance for this project through a letter to the director of the state civil aviation department. On October 5, 2017, the ministry of home affairs gave a no-objection certificate for the project and the ministry of defence gave its approval on January 11, 2018.

“The Jewar airport will start operations in 2023 with is expected to draw a traffic of 12 million passengers per annum. The Phase 1 of the project is estimated to cost ₹4,588 crore. As per a study, the airport will cater to 70 million passengers per annum by 2040-50 by which time the Phase 4 of the airport will be complete,” Bhatia said.

According to officials, the Phase 1 of the airport will start starting in 2023-27 and will cater to 12 million passengers per annum. The Phase 2 of the project, to cost an estimated ₹5,983 crore, will handle about 30 million passengers per annum by financial year 2031-32.

Phase 3 will be developed at a cost of ₹8,415 crore and will cater to 50 million passengers per annum by 2036-37. Phase 4 of the airport will cost an estimated ₹10,575 crore, officials said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has, so far, acquired 1,005 hectares of agricultural land for the airport and distributed ₹2,490 crore among farmers. It needs to acquire 1,239.14 hectares for this project. The process to acquire the remaining land is on in full swing, officials said.

