Jewar airport: UP issues notification to acquire pvt land to rehabilitate over 3,000 families

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:01 IST

Noida: In a bid to rehabilitate and resettle over 3,000 families, which will be displaced due to the upcoming international airport in Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification to acquire 48 hectares of private land.

Officials said a total 3,627 families are expected to be displaced due to the construction of the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar. The families will be settled on a 50 hectare plot, of which two hectares is government land and 48 hectare belongs to farmers. The acquisition of the land will begin soon.

“The Notification u/s 19(1) of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013 for acquiring around 48 hectares of land has been issued, paving the way for rehabilitation and resettlement of the families being displaced from the land acquired for the Noida International Airport at Jewar,” Principal Secretary, UP government, S P Goyal tweeted.

Officials, privy to the development, said that around Rs 240 crore is estimated to be spent for the development of the land at Jewar Bangar. The upcoming township will have developed plots along with civic amenities such as streets, lights and water facilities, post office, among others, as mandated by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.

“The process of preliminary notification for land acquisition, which is Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, was initiated on April 14. A 60 day objection time is given following the preliminary notification. Now, we will move towards Section 19 which is declaration, following which compensation will be awarded to the land owners, which will take another one month’s time,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty at the Yamuna Expressway Authority, said.

For construction of the first phase of the project, nearly 1,334 hectare land has been acquired across six villages, namely Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bas, in the region.

Officials said the airport project is likely to impact 8,971 families of these villages, while 3,627 families would have to be displaced and rehabilitated.

The Jewar airport will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore. The project is being managed by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a special agency floated by the state government, while Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has been selected as the developer.