Jeweller files case alleging threat from three on motorcycle

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:07 IST

A jeweller has filed a complaint at Bisrakh police alleging that three motorcycle-borne men have been visiting his shop in Chipyana Buzurg village in Greater Noida west and threatening him.

Sharad Kumar Soni said the men have been following him for the last two weeks. He said the three reached his shop on a motorcycle and hurled abuses at him on February 28. “They reached my store and started calling out my name. I came out and the suspects rode the motorcycle and fled towards Ghaziabad before I could talk to them,” he said.

He said on March 7 the suspects visited his shop again. “They called my name and abused me verbally and fled the spot. I have recently installed CCTV camera at the store for my safety. I took down their two-wheeler’s registration number and also procured the CCTV camera footage. I then filed a complaint at Bisrakh police station,” he said.

The suspects again visited him on March 9. Kumar said it appears that these suspects are the same men who had robbed him of valuables at gunpoint in Vijay Nagar in May 2019. “I was returning home on a scooter when four men stopped me near Bhatia Mod and snatched ₹50,000 at gunpoint,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central), Harish Chander, said based on the complaint a case has been registered against the suspects under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of IPC. “Police have launched a search to arrest the suspect.

On February 12, a 45-year-old jewellery shop owner was shot at in the head and abdomen, and stabbed in a daylight heist at a jewellery shop in P block market, in Noida Sector 12.