Jeweller shot dead in Nuh, villagers hold panchayat to demand arrest of killers

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:52 IST

Gurugram: A 65-year-old jeweller was shot dead by unidentified men while returning home after closing his shop at Punhana market in Nuh on Tuesday night, said the police. The assailants also snatched his bag containing some cash and jewellery worth ₹10 lakh, the police said.

On Thursday, villagers of Punhana held a panchayat and demanded the arrest of those behind the murder.

According to the police, the victim, Govind Ram Soni, was a resident of Punhana. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Govind Prakash Soni, son of the deceased, said he had received a call from his mother after the incident. He works at a private company in Delhi and lives in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad with his wife and children.

“My parents live hardly 500 metres away from the shop. My father used to walk down after closing the shop around 7pm. He always carried a bag of ornaments and cash collected throughout the day. Neighbours heard the gunshot and rushed to the spot. My mother also had heard gunshot and was shocked to find my father lying in a pool of blood on the road. He had tried to resist the attack and had struggled with the suspects following which they shot him and snatched the bag,” he said.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that they have formed five teams, including a cyber crime team, to identify the suspects involved in the murder. “We have recovered one CCTV footage from the spot where one suspect is seen running, but due to the low visibility he has not been identified. There were others in the footage who had their faces covered,” she said.

Kalia said that the police had interrogated a few youths on the grounds of suspicion. However, they were let go after their involvement could not be established, she said.

On Thursday, the villagers, including a large number of women, attended the panchayat and staged a protest at Luxmi Narayan Dharamshala for about three hours. The villagers dispersed only after Kalia assured them to take stern action against the suspects and arrange for compensation to the family of the deceased as per law.

Surinder Arya, one of the protesters, said they will hold a protest in the market if the police failed to identify and arrest the suspects involved in the murder.

Ajay Veer Bhadana, station house officer, Punhana police station, said a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons. “There was one bullet injury on the chest and marks of struggle on the body. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem on Wednesday,” he said.