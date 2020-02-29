e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Jhajjar boiler blast death toll rises to 6

Jhajjar boiler blast death toll rises to 6

As many as 11 factories had collapsed due to the impact of the explosion

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The death toll in the Jhajjar factory boiler blast rose to six on Saturday with the rescue teams finding two more bodies trapped under the debris. The count of the injured has reached 34.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner (DC) Jitender Kumar said efforts were on to pull out the bodies. He added, “We are making all efforts to clear the debris in the area. Many of the injured have also been discharged from the hospital.”

As per officials, as many as 11 factories had collapsed due to the impact of the explosion in the boiler of the chemical factory in Bahadurgarh town.

Family members of labourers, however, reached the spot and said that three men were still missing.

“We suspect that members of our families are still trapped inside the factories. The authorities should use better machines instead of earthmovers to clear the debris,” said the angry family members.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a grant of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Jhajjar district administration has been told to bear the treatment expenditure of the injured.

A 40-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad and state disaster response force from Bhondsi are helping the fire department to carry out the rescue operation.

“Two or three people may still be trapped in the factories and efforts are being made to take them out,” said a district official. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities