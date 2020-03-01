e-paper
Jhajjar factory boiler blast: One more body found, death toll reaches 7

Earlier on Saturday, the rescue teams had found two bodies in the debris while on Friday, the day of the incident, four bodies were recovered

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The death toll in the Jhajjar factory boiler blast rose to seven on Sunday with the rescue teams finding one more body of a labourer trapped under the debris. The body is yet to be identified.

As per information, three labourers— Sanjay, Raj Kumar and Ram Singh—are still missing and are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Earlier on Saturday, the rescue teams had found two bodies in the debris while on Friday, the day of the incident, four bodies were recovered. The deceased were identified as Monu and Saroj, both employees of the chemical factory and, Sri Kant, Naresh, Viveik and Dhamodhar, who were working in the neighbouring factory that collapsed.

As many as 11 factories had collapsed due to the impact of the explosion in the boiler of the chemical factory.

Bahadurgarh sub-divisional magistrate Tarun Pawaria said, “We are making all efforts to clear the debris in the area. Many of the injured have also been discharged from the hospital.” Police have lodged an FIR against the factory owner in this regard.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a grant of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Jhajjar district administration has been told to bear the treatment expenditure of the injured.

A 40-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad and state disaster response force from Bhondsi are helping the fire department in the rescue operations.

