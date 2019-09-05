Jind man shot dead in broad daylight in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:52 IST

A group of armed masked men shot dead a 26-year-old Jind man in the parking lot opposite the old district court building in Sector 17 on Wednesday.

At least six rounds were fired in broad daylight, which also left the victim’s friend, a local cab driver, injured.

The assailants, suspected to be four in number, later fled in an auto-rickshaw that they hired from the ISBT light point.

Victim Tajinder Singh, alias Mali, had arrived in Chandigarh a day earlier, said deputy superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Virk. He met his friend Sandeep, 24, who too is from Jind and operates a cab in Chandigarh.

Sources said the two had gone to the parking lot in Sector 17 in Sandeep’s car to meet someone. They were standing next to the car, when the assailants, who had covered their faces with black cloth, attacked them around 3:15pm, said police.

“Tajinder received five bullet injuries, mostly in the abdomen and chest. He was declared brought dead on being rushed to the trauma centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Sandeep, too, received one bullet injury and is undergoing treatment,” said Virk.

REVENGE SUSPECTED

Tajinder is a murder accused, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale. He was booked in April 2019 for the murder of one Mohit Mor at Narwana in Jind.

“Mohit’s brother Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, was holding a grudge against the killers. He is accused of murdering two of Tajinder’s alleged accomplices, Manish and Jaswant, on August 14. It is likely Vikas killed Tajinder to avenge the murder of his brother,” said the SSP.

After examining the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, police were able to trace the driver of the auto-rickshaw hired by the killers for fleeing. He was rounded up for questioning. “The auto operator said he dropped the men in Sector 18,” said an investigating official, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code besides the Arms Act.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:52 IST