JKBOSE Class 10 results: Doda boy tops with 99% marks, border village girl is second

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:34 IST

A boy from Doda district topped the Class 10 results declared by J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday.

Mumin Islahi, son of Iftikhar Adil from Doda’s Shiva village, secured 99% marks (495 out of 500). who He is a student of SP Smart Higher Secondary School.

Mumin was followed by Harmeet Kour, daughter of Baldev Singh from border village Pangdour in Samba district, who scored 98.6% marks (493 out of 500). She studies in Krishtu Jyoti Convent School, Samba.

However, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 72%, while the latter achieved 68%.

The overall pass percentage stood at 70%. Out of 53,807 candidates, 37,458 were declared qualified.

Of the 37,458 qualified candidates, 19,957 were boys and 17,501 girls.

The board declared the results for Jammu province, which falls in the summer zone.

Last year, 34,651 students had qualified the Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was 64.91% with girls securing 67.26% pass percentage and boys accounting for 64.91%.