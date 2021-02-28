IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / J-K’s handicraft, handloom products to be promoted in Canada
A presentation on unique handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir was made by Mahmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), director Handicrafts &amp; Handloom, Kashmir.(@IndianinToronto/Twitter)
A presentation on unique handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir was made by Mahmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir.(@IndianinToronto/Twitter)
cities

J-K’s handicraft, handloom products to be promoted in Canada

  • The event aimed to increase the export of handicrafts and handloom in Canada by creating more avenues of trade.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:07 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in association with the Consulate General of India Toronto, Canada and Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) organised a virtual meet to promote the export of handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir in Canada.

The event aimed to increase the export of handicrafts and handloom in Canada by creating more avenues of trade.

The virtual meet was attended by Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General, Consulate General of India Toronto; Vijay Thomas, president, Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC); Anoo Malhotra (KAS), managing director, J-K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO); Mahmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir; and Vikas Sharma, director, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), ICCC, along with senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir and Toronto and eminent members of the handicraft and handloom exports and import community.

Also read: 'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah


While welcoming the dignitaries, Vijay Thomas said, “Such events help build stronger relationships between importers and exporter. The ICCC is planning to create marketplace-based events for 10 states and UT of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the focus regions."

Anoo Malhotra said, “Jammu and Kashmir made exports worth 1,360 crores during 2019-20, with the majority coming from RMG wool and manmade yarn fabrics, which is an encouraging fact for this platform and invites importers to connect with exporters from the UT. The department of Handloom & Handicrafts is running more than 500 training centres with a capacity of 13,000 artisans. With skill development initiatives of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 7,500 artisans are getting benefitted.”

“I was stunned by the beauty of Basholi painting and other products of handicrafts and handloom from Jammu And Kashmir. We are thankful to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for this initiative. There is a huge demand for these exquisite handmade products in Canada and I would encourage importers from Canada to buy such exquisite products from Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, we are planning a similar event.” said Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General, Consulate General of India Toronto (ICCC)

A presentation on unique handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir was made by Mahmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, exhibiting the extraordinary intricacy, skill, and artistic expertise of the people. Special emphasis was on products of copperware, walnut wood (GI), Pashmina, Sozni embroidery, Kani Shawl Art (GI), Bashoni Pashmina, chain stitch embroidery, along with Papier Mache, Khatamband, Kal Baffi, Basohli Paintings, tweed jackets, and Kishtwari Loi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news
Close
The accused was arrested within 24 hours and police also secured strong evidence.
The accused was arrested within 24 hours and police also secured strong evidence.
mumbai news

Man arrested for stabbing relative to death in Colaba

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Colaba police arrested a 38-year-old man within 24 hours after he allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man at Sassoon Dock, Colaba
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flight movement and operations were severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (HT FILE)
Flight movement and operations were severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Covid impact: A year on, passengers yet to get refund from airlines

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:07 AM IST
As per DGCA’s monthly traffic report, refund-related issues continue to comprise a major chunk of complaints this year. HT spoke to passengers who were affected similarly, some of whom have more than 50,000 with the airlines with no certainty of refund.
READ FULL STORY
Close
What to keep in mind while investing in real estate
What to keep in mind while investing in real estate
mumbai news

What to keep in mind while investing in real estate

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:04 AM IST
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” said author Mark Twain
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
chandigarh news

Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:03 AM IST
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Only on-site registrations to take place on first day; Co-WIN portal for online registrations to go live too
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar admin gears up for third round of Covid-19 vaccination

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:59 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has prepared a list of over 424,000 beneficiaries aged 60 years and above through the electoral roll for the third phase of vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad identifies two govt hospitals for third phase of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Ghaziabad: For the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination that begins on Monday, the Ghaziabad health department has identified two government hospitals in the district where vaccine doses will be provided free of cost
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Dy CM Ajit Pawar addressing media on Budget Assembly Session. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Dy CM Ajit Pawar addressing media on Budget Assembly Session. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Ruling MVA vs Opposition BJP: Maharashtra budgets for a face-off in session

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In the backdrop of a bitter tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the budget session of the state legislature beginning Monday is set for face-off
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Apartment owners’ association imposes ‘security’ fee over tenants, residents protest

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Around 150 residents of 16th Avenue, Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West on Sunday staged a demonstration against the apartment owners’ association (AOA), demanding immediate recall of the decision to impose a security fee on tenants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Noida: The traffic department in Gautam Budh Nagar has started working on colour-coding auto-rickshaws in the district, in an effort to curb illegal movement of auto-rickshaws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three weeks on, police yet to identify suspect in security guard’s murder

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Noida: Nearly three weeks after a 41-year-old security guard was killed in a robbery attempt at a cash logistics firm in Sector 2, police are yet to identify the suspect in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida notified as ‘town of export excellence’ for apparel products

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
NOIDA: In what comes as a big boost for the apparel industry in the city, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the ministry of commerce and industry, on Thursday notified Noida as a ‘town of export excellence (TEE)’ for apparel products
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA The work on the proposed landfill site at Astoli village has been expedited, said the Greater Noida authority on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man arrested for carrying 300kg of meat in SUV that met accident in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Saturday evening arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly carrying 300 kilogrammes of meat in an SUV which had met an accident on the Noida Expressway on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac