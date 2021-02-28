J-K’s handicraft, handloom products to be promoted in Canada
Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in association with the Consulate General of India Toronto, Canada and Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) organised a virtual meet to promote the export of handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir in Canada.
The event aimed to increase the export of handicrafts and handloom in Canada by creating more avenues of trade.
The virtual meet was attended by Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General, Consulate General of India Toronto; Vijay Thomas, president, Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC); Anoo Malhotra (KAS), managing director, J-K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO); Mahmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir; and Vikas Sharma, director, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), ICCC, along with senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir and Toronto and eminent members of the handicraft and handloom exports and import community.
While welcoming the dignitaries, Vijay Thomas said, “Such events help build stronger relationships between importers and exporter. The ICCC is planning to create marketplace-based events for 10 states and UT of Jammu and Kashmir is one of the focus regions."
Anoo Malhotra said, “Jammu and Kashmir made exports worth ₹1,360 crores during 2019-20, with the majority coming from RMG wool and manmade yarn fabrics, which is an encouraging fact for this platform and invites importers to connect with exporters from the UT. The department of Handloom & Handicrafts is running more than 500 training centres with a capacity of 13,000 artisans. With skill development initiatives of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 7,500 artisans are getting benefitted.”
“I was stunned by the beauty of Basholi painting and other products of handicrafts and handloom from Jammu And Kashmir. We are thankful to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for this initiative. There is a huge demand for these exquisite handmade products in Canada and I would encourage importers from Canada to buy such exquisite products from Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, we are planning a similar event.” said Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General, Consulate General of India Toronto (ICCC)
A presentation on unique handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir was made by Mahmood Ahmad Shah (KAS), director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, exhibiting the extraordinary intricacy, skill, and artistic expertise of the people. Special emphasis was on products of copperware, walnut wood (GI), Pashmina, Sozni embroidery, Kani Shawl Art (GI), Bashoni Pashmina, chain stitch embroidery, along with Papier Mache, Khatamband, Kal Baffi, Basohli Paintings, tweed jackets, and Kishtwari Loi.
