JNU campus open for riot victims, says student union despite admin warning

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 21:10 IST

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNUSU) Student’s Union on Saturday announced its campus would remain open for victims of the north-east Delhi riots despite the varsity administration’s warning against it.

JNU registrar Pramod Kumar on Friday warned the students’ union against giving calls to invite violence victims to stay on campus.

Defying the administration’s warning, the JNUSU on Saturday issued a statement, saying, “JNU was open for shelter in 1984, and it shall remain open for shelter today. It shall always remain open for sheltering victims of state oppression.”

The union alleged the JNU administration had threatened them with disciplinary action if they provided shelter to those who had lost everything. “Nevertheless, we reiterate, JNU is a safe shelter for the victims. Humanity supersedes administrative threats,” the JNUSU said.

Earlier in the day, JNU vice-chancellor (VC) M Jagadesh Kumar issued a statement,. saying the unrestricted entry of outsiders could pose a security threat.

“We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and the affected people need to be provided need and support. However, some students had recently given a call, saying JNU is open as a shelter for outsiders. They are the same students who said outsiders were responsible for the incident in our campus in January,” he said.

Kumar said that administration had advised students to restrain from giving such calls in order to ensure safety and security on campus. “Instead, you can collect essential items and materials from the campus and provide humanitarian help to the affected people and JNU administration will fully support. Right now, the campus is peaceful and security is in place and there are no outsiders,” the V-C said.

On Friday, Pramod Kumar had also issued a statement, saying, “The administration has received several calls from the campus residents that they are feeling very much insecure due to the call given by you (JNUSU). You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents. You are directed to refrain from carrying out the above mentioned call by you.”