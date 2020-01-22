e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cities / JNU clarifies: All FIRs filed related to Jan 3 incident, not Jan 4

JNU clarifies: All FIRs filed related to Jan 3 incident, not Jan 4

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:46 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration Wednesday clarified that all FIRs and other complaints filed with the police are in line with incidents that took place on January 3.

The varsity statement came after an RTI activist claimed that the replies furnished by the communications and information services (CIS) office of JNU to a query shows discrepancies in the claims made by the university regarding vandalism of its server room.

“As per the complaint filed by the administration on January 3, 2020, about the incident in the centre for information system (CIS) data centre, JNU has not claimed any damage to servers on that day. The RTI answers are correct and specific to the questions asked,” the JNU administration clarified.

The university reiterated that servers were damaged by ‘a group of miscreants’ the next day, on January 4. It further pointed out that the response to the RTI query clearly states that the servers are located at the CIS data centre and not at the CIS office, which the administration said was “conspicuously ignored while highlighting the matter in the media”.

Recalling the incidents that took place on January 3 and 4, the administration said a group of masked students came to CIS data centre premises on January 3 and forcibly evicted the technical staff and also switched off power supply.

“Before evicting the technical staff, the masked students forced the staff to shut down the systems. They then locked the premises and squatted in front of the centre and did not allow anyone access to the facility. This led to the discontinuation of the winter semester registration, thereby affecting thousands of students,” the administration said.

It further explained that on January 4, a group of miscreants broke into the CIS data centre room and turned off servers, before severely damaging the fibre optic cables, power supply, and the biometric system inside the room.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities