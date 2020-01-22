JNU clarifies: All FIRs filed related to Jan 3 incident, not Jan 4

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:46 IST

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration Wednesday clarified that all FIRs and other complaints filed with the police are in line with incidents that took place on January 3.

The varsity statement came after an RTI activist claimed that the replies furnished by the communications and information services (CIS) office of JNU to a query shows discrepancies in the claims made by the university regarding vandalism of its server room.

“As per the complaint filed by the administration on January 3, 2020, about the incident in the centre for information system (CIS) data centre, JNU has not claimed any damage to servers on that day. The RTI answers are correct and specific to the questions asked,” the JNU administration clarified.

The university reiterated that servers were damaged by ‘a group of miscreants’ the next day, on January 4. It further pointed out that the response to the RTI query clearly states that the servers are located at the CIS data centre and not at the CIS office, which the administration said was “conspicuously ignored while highlighting the matter in the media”.

Recalling the incidents that took place on January 3 and 4, the administration said a group of masked students came to CIS data centre premises on January 3 and forcibly evicted the technical staff and also switched off power supply.

“Before evicting the technical staff, the masked students forced the staff to shut down the systems. They then locked the premises and squatted in front of the centre and did not allow anyone access to the facility. This led to the discontinuation of the winter semester registration, thereby affecting thousands of students,” the administration said.

It further explained that on January 4, a group of miscreants broke into the CIS data centre room and turned off servers, before severely damaging the fibre optic cables, power supply, and the biometric system inside the room.