JNU issues fresh security order, asks residents to carry I-cards at all times

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:10 IST

New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a fresh set of security guidelines, asking all residents, including teachers and students, to carry identity cards at all times on campus and make sure their visitors cooperate if they are “frisked” and their vehicles “searched” by security personnel.

The university also changed its security provider. A circular issued by JNU chief security guard Naveen Yadav on Wednesday said the guidelines were issued to make the university “safe and secure”.

“The security guards (new) have been briefed to remain extra vigilant and not allow entry to any unauthorised person or vehicle in the premises. They have been instructed to verify the identity of persons entering the JNU campus to their full satisfaction,” the circular stated.

“All residents are requested to carry their ID cards and ensure their visitors should also cooperate with security personnel whenever they ask for identity or want to search or frisk them or their vehicles. All campus residents are requested to abide by security rules and instruct their visitors to do the same,” Yadav said in the circular.

At present, visitors request security guards to speak to the person they are visiting before they enter the campus. The security personnel do not frisk or check the visitors and their vehicles.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh criticised the order, “The absurd circular is trying to turn JNU campus into a jail. We warn the chief security officer that JNU students will not tolerate any surveillance on their movement. We will resist the administration’s continuous attempts to destroy this university’s vibrant culture. JNUSU rejects this circular and requests the student community to resist the administration’s blatant attempt to instil an atmosphere of surveillance.”

Teachers also opposed the move. A member of the JNU teachers association (JNUTA), who wished not to be named, said the teaching community raised concerns regarding the circular. “We are discussing the matter and will soon come out with a strong statement soon,” the member said.

Despite repeated attempts, Yadav did not respond to calls and texts for a comment. A member of the security team said, “The guidelines have been issued keeping students’ interest in mind. We are not launching any surveillance on campus.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 20:10 IST