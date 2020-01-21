e-paper
JNU student union moves Delhi high court against hostel manual, wants registration on old fees

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the changes in the hostel manual and seeking registration of students according to the older fee structure.

The petition filed by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, vice-president Saket Moon, general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav and joint secretary Mohammad Danish termed the inter-hostel administration’s (IHA) October 28, 2019, order amending the hostel manual as “arbitrary”, “malafide” and “illegal”.

The petition filed through advocate Abhik Chimni also challenged the high-level committee’s decision to further amend the hostel manual on November 25.

It said the amendments led to an increase in hostel fees, affected the rights of reserved categories and allocation of hostel rooms, and reduced the representation of the students’ union in the IHA among other issues.

“That the minutes of the impugned IHA meeting also stated that mess services, sanitation services, room charges, among other category of charges will be increased by 10% every academic year, i.e from the monsoon semester,” the plea read.

It alleged that the notice about the IHA meeting was not communicated to JNUSU. “...the IHA was held with no student representation, defeating the mandate of the hostel manual of including the views of stakeholders when changing its provisions...,” the plea said, adding repeated representations by JNUSU office-bearers were ignored.

It said the high-level committee notified on November 24 made further “illegal amendments to the hostel manual through a circular dated November 25, 2019”.

The petition alleged that a new below poverty line (BPL) category was introduced even though the minutes of the executive council (EC) failed to explain how it was being made applicable to students.

The plea said that before the amendment, the students benefited by a scheme known as the ‘merit-cum-means scholarships’ . This scheme is meant for students whose annual income does not exceed Rs 2,50, 000. However, after the recent changes, the students would now not be able to avail the benefits of this scheme, it said.

The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

